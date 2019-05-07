Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 110 wildfires registered in Russian natural reserves since start of 2019

Emergencies
May 07, 1:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said wildfires were registered in 17 natural reserves and 11 national parks since the start of 2019

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Over 110 wildfires have occurred in Russian natural reserves and national parks since the start of 2019, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Monday.

"As of May 6, 116 wildfires have been reported on territories of 17 natural reserves and 11 national parks since the start of 2019. Fires covered a total area of 49,248 hectares, including 1,466 hectares of forests," the press service said.

"Comprehensive measures on preventing wildfires are being taken in all federal subjects on territories of natural reserves and national parks," the press service added.

