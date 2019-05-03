Nearly 150 forest fires extinguished in Russia over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. Forestry workers have extinguished 148 forest fires on the territory of over 44 hectares over the last 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Friday.

"According to regional forestry departments, on 2 May 2019, 148 forest fires were extinguished on the area of 44,328 hectares. On 3 May 2019, 68 forest fires are active on the Russian territory on the area of 21,087 hectares. Firefighting efforts are underway," the press service said.

Most forest fires are reported from the Zabaikalsky region (10,795 hectares), Amur region (4,978 hectares), Buryatia region (2,319 hectares). A total of 4,277 people and 1,028 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

The state of emergency over forest fires was declared in the Zabaikalsky region and in two areas of the Amur region.