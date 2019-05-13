Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Teenager detained after threatening teacher with knife at Russian school

Emergencies
May 13, 12:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The teenager held his classmates hostage and was also armed with an air gun

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Police have detained a teenager, who has threatened a teacher at a school with a knife in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan Republic, the Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"A pupil from one of the classes came to gymnasium number 7 and started threatening a teacher with a knife. Police were called at the scene. The officers quickly arrived at the site and detained the boy," the ministry’s press service said.

Teen fires shotgun at Krasnoyarsk regional school

The teenager, who is a student of the 10th grade, held his classmates hostage and was also armed with an air gun, police said citing a girl, who was among the hostages. Police received a phone call from her parents at 10.54 a.m. Moscow Time.

No one was hurt in the incident.

According to police, the teenager entered the Russian language class just as the lesson started, sat down at the teacher’s table holding an air gun and a kitchen knife in his hands, without making any demands. Specialists of the Interior Ministry are questioning him now.

