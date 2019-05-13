Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SSJ 100 plane bound for Samara returns to Sheremetyevo due to cockpit sensor

Emergencies
May 13, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After performing a U-turn, the plane safely landed at Sheremetyevo Airport

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft en route from Moscow to the Volga city of Samara has returned to Sheremetyevo Airport after a sensor in the cockpit went off, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire

"At 02.30 Moscow Time a plane on flight SU1206 Moscow-Samara took off from Sheremetyevo Airport and the cockpit pressurization sensor went off," the source said. The pilot made a decision to return back to the airport. After performing a U-turn, the plane safely landed at Sheremetyevo Airport.

Earlier, media reports said citing Flightradar that the plane took off from Sheremetyevo at 01.59 Moscow Time, but it made a U-turn in the skies over Vladimir and returned to Moscow. According to the Samara airport’s official website, the plane was due to land at 4.30 a.m. local time (03.30 a.m. Moscow Time).

Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
