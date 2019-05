This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack

Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft is seen after crashlanding at Sheremetyevo airport © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the accident © Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

A fragment of SSJ100 passenger aircraft after crashlanding at Sheremetyevo airport © Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

Aeroflot is the largest SSJ 100 operator, which has 50 planes in its fleet © Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

For Aeroflot, that was the first accident resulting in loss of life since 2008 © Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

Per latest reports, 41 people died

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS

