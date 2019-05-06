Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Most of those who died in the fire on board of the Sukhoi-Superjet-100 that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport on Sunday evening choked on combustion products, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"Most of the passengers who failed to get out of the plane choked on combustion products," the source said.

Also, most of those who died suffered strong burns.

"The causes of death on board will be established by forensic examination. At this point it looks like most of those on board died of poisoning," the source added.

A total of forty one victims died in the fire on board a Sukhoi-Superjet-100 liner that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport. There were 78 people on the plane.