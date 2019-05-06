Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products

Emergencies
May 06, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of forty one victims died in the fire on board a Sukhoi-Superjet-100 liner that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Norenko/Twitter via AP

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Most of those who died in the fire on board of the Sukhoi-Superjet-100 that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport on Sunday evening choked on combustion products, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"Most of the passengers who failed to get out of the plane choked on combustion products," the source said.

Read also

Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport

Also, most of those who died suffered strong burns.

"The causes of death on board will be established by forensic examination. At this point it looks like most of those on board died of poisoning," the source added.

A total of forty one victims died in the fire on board a Sukhoi-Superjet-100 liner that crash-landed at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport. There were 78 people on the plane.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen listed among passengers killed in aircraft fire at Sheremetyevo
2
41 people died in plane fire at Moscow airport
3
Flight attendant dies trying to save passengers in plane fire at Moscow airport
4
Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered, says source
5
Two years 'stolen by corrupt failed coup': Trump retweets Falwell’s call to extend term
6
Lavrov to talk with Pompeo on sidelines of Arctic Council session in Finland on Monday
7
Passenger liner overruns runway at Norilsk airport, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT