Three crewmembers hospitalized after plane accident at Sheremetyevo Airport — source

Emergencies
May 06, 9:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of nine people are staying in the hospital

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Three crew members of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 that started burning at Sheremetyevo Airport were hospitalized, a medical source told TASS.

"Three out of five crew members were hospitalized; one more person, a flight attendant, died," the source said.

Read also

Murmansk region authorities declare a three day mourning following Moscow plane crash

A total of nine people are staying in the hospital. Fourteen people received out-patient treatment. Forty-one people were killed.

The bodies of all the deceased were recovered from the plane, an emergencies source told TASS.

"The bodies of 41 deceased people were recovered, most of them were taken to the forensic examination morgue for identification and examination," the source said.

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane operated by Aeroflot en route from Moscow to Murmansk crash-landed and started burning at Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday. There were 78 people onboard the plane. Forty-one people were killed in the accident.

