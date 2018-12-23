Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor

Emergencies
December 23, 4:07 UTC+3

Perm Region Governor Maxim Reshetnikov said rescuers made six attempts to reach the trapped miners, but with no success

Share
1 pages in this article
© Perm Territory Branch of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations/TASS

Read also

Mine rescuers cannot reach out nine people blocked in Solikamsk mine due to smoke

PERM, December 23. /TASS/. There are no chances to save the nine miners trapped in the Solikamsk mine after the fire, Perm Region Governor Maxim Reshetnikov wrote on his Instagram account.

"We did everything possible to save the nine miners from the mine. Six attempts were made to reach them and extinguish open fire. Rescuers say that they are no chances," Resehtnikov said adding that families of trapped miners will be provided with any necessary help and assistance.

"Attempts to extinguish the fire in the mine continue," he said.

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters in a mine in Solikamsk, Perm Region, near the Urals, when construction work was underway by a contracting company. At that moment, 17 people were working underground, but just eight of them managed to come to the surface. Rescuers have tried to reach the remaining nine miners, but none of the attempts were successful due to high temperature and smoke.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch opened a criminal case over violation of safety rules in mining, construction and other activities that entailed death of three or more persons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship
2
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
3
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
4
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
5
Canadian company made blades of gold for Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova
6
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
7
Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet outshines US F-22 and F-35 planes, says designer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT