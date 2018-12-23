No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor

PERM, December 23. /TASS/. There are no chances to save the nine miners trapped in the Solikamsk mine after the fire, Perm Region Governor Maxim Reshetnikov wrote on his Instagram account.

"We did everything possible to save the nine miners from the mine. Six attempts were made to reach them and extinguish open fire. Rescuers say that they are no chances," Resehtnikov said adding that families of trapped miners will be provided with any necessary help and assistance.

"Attempts to extinguish the fire in the mine continue," he said.

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters in a mine in Solikamsk, Perm Region, near the Urals, when construction work was underway by a contracting company. At that moment, 17 people were working underground, but just eight of them managed to come to the surface. Rescuers have tried to reach the remaining nine miners, but none of the attempts were successful due to high temperature and smoke.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch opened a criminal case over violation of safety rules in mining, construction and other activities that entailed death of three or more persons.