Russia vows to help Donetsk People’s Republic investigate Zakharchenko assassination

Emergencies
September 03, 19:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk republic have already detained several suspects

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia will help the authorities of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] in investigating the assassination of the DPR Prime Minister, Alexander Zakharchenko, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, certainly, the Russian government made public its official position on the issue," he said. "We’ll help with investigation of the crime."

Zakharchenko, who stood at the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic as of 2014, died on August 31 when an explosion ripped through a cafe in downtown Donetsk. His bodyguard died together with him.

Read also
Alexander Zakharchenko

Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion

The same explosion wounded the DPR tax and duties minister, Alexander Timofeyev.

In all, twelve people got wounded.

Law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk republic detained several people suspected of involvement in the assassination who said the authorities in Kiev had played a leading role in this crime.

On the face of it, Ukraine’s state security service SBU refuted any involvement in the incident on its part. 

The DPR convened an emergency meeting of the territorial self-defense committee immediately. It appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov to perform the duties of Acting Head of the Republic.

Ukraine crisis
