Russian watchdog authorized four more Turkish companies to supply tomatoes to Russia

Business & Economy
March 22, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog will lift a ban on tomatoes export to Russia in respect of four Turkish companies

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor will lift a ban on tomatoes export to Russia in respect of four Turkish companies. The number of Turkish suppliers of these products will therefore grow to twelve, official spokesperson of the authority Yulia Melano told reporters on Thursday.

"The service considers possible to grant the right to supply tomatoes to four more Turkish companies from March 23 within the scope of the second phase of Rosselkhoznadzor work on lifting of the ban for tomatoes supplies from Turkish enterprises," Melano said.

These companies passed the regulator’s inspection. The list of companies having the permit will be posted on the website of Rosselkhoznadzor, the spokesperson added.

