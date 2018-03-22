Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Singapore’s PM invites Putin to take part in East Asia Summit

Business & Economy
March 22, 14:54 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

Singapore will be hosting the 13th East Asia Summit in November

Share
1 pages in this article

SINGAPORE, March 22. /TASS/. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS), which will be held there in November, the Russian Embassy in Singapore informed TASS on Thursday.

"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I offer my warmest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Russian Federation," he said in his message of congratulations to the Russian leader.

Read also

Medvedev meets Singaporean, Chinese, Indian prime minister on ASEAN summit’s margins

Free trade zone agreement between EAEU, Singapore expected in 2018 — first deputy PM

"As Chair of ASEAN this year, Singapore will be hosting the 13th EAS in November. Russia is a valuable Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, and I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to attend the Summit," the prime minister noted.

He recalled that "2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Russia." "We share many common interests: Bilateral ties in areas such as trade, investment and training are growing. <…> Negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore are making progress," he added.

The East Asia Summit brings together ten ASEAN countries (Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines) along with Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Japan and the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian retailer M.Video to buy Eldorado chain for $797.6 mln
2
Ukrainian MP Savchenko arrested in Kiev on charges of coup plotting and terrorism
3
Kremlin blasts Johnson’s ‘disgusting’ comparison of 2018 FIFA World Cup to 1936 Olympics
4
‘Still a long way to go’ to reach breakthrough in Russia-US ties, says Kremlin
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Russian space company’s shareholders approve deal to sell Sea Launch assets to S7 Group
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама