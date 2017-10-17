Back to Main page
Free trade zone agreement between EAEU, Singapore expected in 2018 — first deputy PM

Business & Economy
October 17, 11:30 UTC+3

According to Igor Shuvalov, the sides are currently conducting respective consultations

SKOLKOVO, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov hopes the free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Singapore will be signed in 2018.

"It would be great for us to prepare the background for signing the agreement next year," he said Tuesday.

According to Shuvalov, the sides are currently conducting respective consultations.

"We need to obtain the approval of the union (EAEU) regarding investments and services. This is the area of governments’ competence and we have agreed to hold consultations in November. Following consultations I will receive a joint work group, after which we will draft a further plan of action," he said.

Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
Реклама