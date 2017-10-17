Free trade zone agreement between EAEU, Singapore expected in 2018 — first deputy PM

Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter OlympicsSport October 17, 11:45
Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror lawBusiness & Economy October 17, 11:44
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense October 17, 10:19
Russians believe men should generally be 'the family breadwinner' — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
SKOLKOVO, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov hopes the free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Singapore will be signed in 2018.
"It would be great for us to prepare the background for signing the agreement next year," he said Tuesday.
According to Shuvalov, the sides are currently conducting respective consultations.
"We need to obtain the approval of the union (EAEU) regarding investments and services. This is the area of governments’ competence and we have agreed to hold consultations in November. Following consultations I will receive a joint work group, after which we will draft a further plan of action," he said.