Talks on EAEU-Iran partnership are close to conclusion — Russia's first deputy PM

Business & Economy
September 06, 13:00 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Intensive talks with Iran have been on for more than eight months

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The negotiations with Iran on partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union (EUEA) are close to conclusion, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are in talks with Singapore and we are close to conclusion of negotiations with Iran," he said, noting that the talks are complicated.

Earlier, trade minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Veronika Nikishina said that EEC can request a mandate for signing a temporary free trade zone (FTZ) agreement between Iran and the EAEU in October 2017. Intensive talks with Iran have been on for more than eight months.

EUEA comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
