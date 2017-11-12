Russian, Singaporean prime ministers meet on ASEAN summit’s margins

MANILA, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsein Loong on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila on Sunday.

The Russian delegation also included Deputy Prime Minister and chief of the government administration Sergei Prikhodko, Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov and other government officials.

Earlier in the day, Medvedev met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Russian prime minister along with heads of delegations from other countries took part in a joint photo session in traditional Philippine shirts and is taking part in a gala dinner on the occasion of ASEAN’s 50th anniversary.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to have more meetings.