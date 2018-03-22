Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gazprom requests partial cancellation of court decision in Naftogaz contract case

Business & Economy
March 22, 14:41 UTC+3

Gazprom filed an application to the Svea Court of Appeal in November, disputing a separate decision in arbitration proceedings with Naftogaz on gas supplies and requesting its partial cancellation

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Gazprom filed an application to the Svea Court of Appeal in Sweden, requesting partial reversal of the final decision of the court in arbitration proceedings with Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding gas supplies, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

"Since the final decision of arbitrators in this dispute is based on the same conclusions as earlier made separate decision in arbitration proceedings, the application was filed on similar grounds, that is, due to the overreach by arbitrators when issuing decisions and serious procedure errors made by them," Gazprom said.

Gazprom filed an application to the Svea Court of Appeal on November 7, 2017, disputing a separate decision in arbitration proceedings with Naftogaz on gas supplies and requesting its partial cancellation. Gazprom plans to appeal against the court decision on the transit contract by end of March.

Gazprom and Naftogaz have been in dispute over gas prices and gas transit tariffs since 2014.

Earlier this year the Stockholm Arbitration Institute court ruled that Gazprom should pay about $ 4.7 bln to Naftogaz (taking into account the satisfied counter claims, Gazprom has to pay $ 2.56 bln).

Gazprom disagreed with the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Institute and announced that it would immediately start the procedure for the termination of gas contracts with Naftogaz.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the Stockholm arbitration made an asymmetric decision on contracts with Naftogaz of Ukraine regarding supply and transit of gas. Termination of contracts with Naftogaz of Ukraine may take 1.5-2 years, he said earlier.

