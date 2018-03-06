Gazprom files appeal against arbitration decision on gas supply case

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has already appealed against the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in the case of gas supply to Ukraine, the appeal against transit proceedings will be filed before the end of March 2018, Deputy Chairman of the company’s Management Committee. Alexander Medvedev told reporters.

"The appeal against transit proceedings will be filed before the end of March 2018. Yesterday, Gazprom has sent a notice to Naftogaz of Ukraine about starting the procedure for terminating existing contracts for supply and transit of gas. We are acting strictly in accordance with the contractual procedure for their severance," he said.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom sent a formal notice to Naftogaz about starting the procedure for termination of contracts for supply and transit of gas in the Stockholm Arbitration.

Medvedev told reporters earlier that Gazprom received payment for March gas supplies from Naftogaz of Ukraine, but returned it due to inconsistency of the additional agreement to the contract, so the deliveries will not begin.

"Gazprom has indeed received money from Naftogaz of Ukraine as payment for March gas deliveries. To date, additional agreement to the current contract with Naftogaz necessary to start deliveries has not been approved. Therefore, acting in good faith we have returned the money received from Naftogaz of Ukraine in full. Gas supplies for Naftogaz will not be carried out from March 1," he said.

The Stockholm arbitration on Wednesday ordered Gazprom to pay $2.56 bln on a transit contract with Naftogaz of Ukraine. Gazprom has already expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and announced its intention to protect its rights in accordance with applicable law.