Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom files appeal against arbitration decision on gas supply case

Business & Economy
March 06, 16:40 UTC+3

It was reported earlier that Gazprom sent a formal notice to Naftogaz about starting the procedure for termination of contracts for supply and transit of gas in the Stockholm Arbitration

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has already appealed against the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in the case of gas supply to Ukraine, the appeal against transit proceedings will be filed before the end of March 2018, Deputy Chairman of the company’s Management Committee. Alexander Medvedev told reporters.

"The appeal against transit proceedings will be filed before the end of March 2018. Yesterday, Gazprom has sent a notice to Naftogaz of Ukraine about starting the procedure for terminating existing contracts for supply and transit of gas. We are acting strictly in accordance with the contractual procedure for their severance," he said.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom sent a formal notice to Naftogaz about starting the procedure for termination of contracts for supply and transit of gas in the Stockholm Arbitration.

Medvedev told reporters earlier that Gazprom received payment for March gas supplies from Naftogaz of Ukraine, but returned it due to inconsistency of the additional agreement to the contract, so the deliveries will not begin.

"Gazprom has indeed received money from Naftogaz of Ukraine as payment for March gas deliveries. To date, additional agreement to the current contract with Naftogaz necessary to start deliveries has not been approved. Therefore, acting in good faith we have returned the money received from Naftogaz of Ukraine in full. Gas supplies for Naftogaz will not be carried out from March 1," he said.

The Stockholm arbitration on Wednesday ordered Gazprom to pay $2.56 bln on a transit contract with Naftogaz of Ukraine. Gazprom has already expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and announced its intention to protect its rights in accordance with applicable law.

Read also

Kremlin spokesman says Gazprom will protect its interests in dispute with Naftogaz

Gazprom begins procedure at Stockholm court to terminate deals with Naftogaz

Russia's energy chief puzzled by Stockholm court’s decision on Gazprom-Naftogaz dispute

Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама