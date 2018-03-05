Kremlin spokesman says Gazprom will protect its interests in dispute with Naftogaz

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has provided no comment on the dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz, though added that the Russian gas producer would protect its interests.

"I would rather not comment on the statement made by the Ukrainian side, since the current situation is subject to judicial settlement and the company’s lawyers are dealing with the situation, which is why any commentary would be needless," he said on Monday.

"Gazprom’s position is well-known, it is quite consistent, and of course the company will protect its interests," Peskov added.

Ukraine has been forced to purchase gas from Europe at a price four times higher due to cancelled contracts with Gazprom, head of Business Development department at Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko said earlier, adding that he assumes that the Russian side should compensate for losses.