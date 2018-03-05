Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin spokesman says Gazprom will protect its interests in dispute with Naftogaz

Business & Economy
March 05, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gazprom’s position is quite consistent, Dmitry Peskov stressed

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has provided no comment on the dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz, though added that the Russian gas producer would protect its interests.


Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia's energy chief puzzled by Stockholm court’s decision on Gazprom-Naftogaz dispute

"I would rather not comment on the statement made by the Ukrainian side, since the current situation is subject to judicial settlement and the company’s lawyers are dealing with the situation, which is why any commentary would be needless," he said on Monday.

"Gazprom’s position is well-known, it is quite consistent, and of course the company will protect its interests," Peskov added.

Ukraine has been forced to purchase gas from Europe at a price four times higher due to cancelled contracts with Gazprom, head of Business Development department at Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko said earlier, adding that he assumes that the Russian side should compensate for losses.

Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
