Russian government supports concession to build Northern Latitudinal Route

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Russian government supported beginning of the concession procedure to build the Northern Latitudinal Route (NLR) - a new railroad in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, Governor Dmitry Kobylkin said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Earlier, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called NLR a promising project, which will give a new impetus to development of the Russian Arctic and the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

Press service of the Russian government confirmed to TASS the document had been signed.

TASS wrote earlier that in December, 2017 the NLR project was presented to the government in compliance with a roadmap between the Yamalo-Nenets Region and the RZD Company (Russia’s railway giant).

The Northern Latitudinal Railway is 707 km of a rail line, connecting Yamal with Uralsk and with Russia’s North-West. The railway will also connect the national transport systems via the Sabetta seaport with the Northern Sea Route. In October, 2016, RZD and government of the Yamalo-Nenets Region agreed the future latitudinal railway project. For RZD, it would be the first concessional project ever. The construction is due to begin in 2018, to be completed in 2022. The project’s cost is likely to be around 200 billion rubles ($3.6 billion).