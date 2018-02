MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian gas holding Gazprom is considering an opportunity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Pakistan, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

"The flagship project is construction of the North - South gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore. Other options are also examined, including deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan by Gazprom," Lavrov said.