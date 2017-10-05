Saudi Aramco mulls investing in Russian LNG producers

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Aramco is considering the possibility of investing in Russian producers of liquefied natural gas and also assesses the possibility of buying LNG in Russia, head of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser told reporters.

"We are studying both possibilities," he said, answering the relevant question.

"LNG is one of the areas where we are looking for partners in Russia," he added.

Earlier Nasser noted that Saudi Aramco was studying the possibility of joining the projects of Russian independent gas producer Novatek, but it did not conduct any specific negotiations.

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil company which is valued at $5 trillion. The state-owned company plans to sell up to 5% of its shares in an IPO that may become the biggest in history.