Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Aramco mulls investing in Russian LNG producers

Business & Economy
October 05, 16:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Aramco is studying the possibility of joining the projects of Russian independent gas producer Novatek

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/John Moore

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Saudi Aramco is considering the possibility of investing in Russian producers of liquefied natural gas and also assesses the possibility of buying LNG in Russia, head of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser told reporters.

Read also

Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up

"We are studying both possibilities," he said, answering the relevant question.

"LNG is one of the areas where we are looking for partners in Russia," he added.

Earlier Nasser noted that Saudi Aramco was studying the possibility of joining the projects of Russian independent gas producer Novatek, but it did not conduct any specific negotiations.

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil company which is valued at $5 trillion. The state-owned company plans to sell up to 5% of its shares in an IPO that may become the biggest in history.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
2
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
4
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria
5
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for Donbass
6
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria
7
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама