Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy

RIYADH, February 14. /TASS/. Russia has invited Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco to take part in the Arctic LNG-2 project of Russian Novatek gas producer, Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih said at a press conference.

"Our Russian colleagues proposed investing in the second stage of the Yamal LNG (Arctic LNG-2, the second project of Novatek - TASS). This is a big project. It will become part of Aramco's gas strategy," the minister said.

Saudi Arabia examines an opportunity of participating in the Arctic LNG-2, the second project of the Russian gas producer Novatek, al-Falih told TASS earlier in an interview.

The Arctic LNG-2 is the second LNG plant of Novatek, scheduled for a start in 2023. Its capacity will be over 18 mln tonnes of LNG per year.