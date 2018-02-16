Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US mulls introducing protectionist measures against aluminum and steel suppliers

Business & Economy
February 16, 21:03 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US president is required to make a decision on the steel recommendations by April

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce suggests applying protectionist measures against suppliers of aluminum and steel to the US, according to the report released by the department.

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

Three recommendations are offered in respect to aluminum suppliers, the US Department of Commerce said. A tariff of at least 7.7% on all aluminum exports from all countries, or a tariff of 23.6% on all products from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam, while the other countries would be subject to quotas equal to 100% of their 2017 exports to the United States or a quota on all imports from all countries equal to a maximum of 86.7% of their 2017 exports to the United States are recommended in respect of aluminum suppliers.

Three options were also worked out by the US Commerce Department for steel suppliers. The suggestion is to set a global tariff of at least 24% on all steel imports from all countries, or a tariff of at least 53% on all steel imports from 12 countries (Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam) with a quota by product on steel imports from all other countries equal to 100% of their 2017 exports to the United States, or a quota on all steel products from all countries equal to 63% of each country’s 2017 exports to the United States.

The US president "is required to make a decision on the steel recommendations by April 11, 2018, and on the aluminum recommendations by April 19, 2018," the department said.

