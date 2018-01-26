Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

World
January 26, 16:00 UTC+3

This is the first visit of a US leader to Davos over the past 18 years

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL

US President Donald Trump has been expected to grab world attention with his message on the America First policy and the opportunities for European and international partners.

This will be the first visit of a US leader to Davos over the past 18 years.

Last time, the summit in the Alpine resort was attended by Bill Clinton in 2000.

The Davos forum hosts 1,900 business leaders and also more than 200 media executives, 50 prominent culture figures and over 30 "technology pioneers."

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама