Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos

US President Donald Trump has been expected to grab world attention with his message on the America First policy and the opportunities for European and international partners.

This will be the first visit of a US leader to Davos over the past 18 years.

Upon arriving at #Davos for the World Economic Forum, President Trump is asked, "what's your message to the world?" -- "Peace," he replies. #WEF2018 pic.twitter.com/tyzSTnVpOa — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 25 January 2018

Last time, the summit in the Alpine resort was attended by Bill Clinton in 2000.

The Davos forum hosts 1,900 business leaders and also more than 200 media executives, 50 prominent culture figures and over 30 "technology pioneers."