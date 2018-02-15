Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles

Business & Economy
February 15, 14:34 UTC+3 SOCHI

Kamaz is one of the top 20 leading world manufacturers of heavy trucks

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. Kamaz plans to allocate 500 mln rubles ($8.83 mln) for the development of unmanned trucks in 2018, Head of the company Sergey Kogogin told TASS.

"We plan on around 500 mln rubles ($8.83 mln)," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

Last February the head of the company said that in 2017 Kamaz investments in the project would amount to 400 mln rubles ($7.06 mln).

In 2015, Kamaz created the first Russian prototype unmanned vehicle on the basis of Kamaz-5350 truck. The vehicle can drive independently on the given routes without the help of the driver. At the same time, the artificial intelligence system of the truck can differentiate between road markings, signs, and other road users, including pedestrians.

Kamaz is one of the top 20 leading world manufacturers of heavy trucks. The production complex of the group covers the entire technological cycle of production of trucks. The group produces trucks, trailers, buses, engines, power units and various tools. The company's share in the heavy-duty truck market in Russia reaches 51%.

