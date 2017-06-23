Kamaz to invest 50 mln euro in construction of assembly plant in Africa

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s truck manufacturer Kamaz plans to invest 50 mln euro in the construction of an assembly plant in Senegal at its first stage, Chief Executive Officer Sergei Kogogin said Friday.

"Currently Senegal’s government is at the final round of talks with the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) on state guarantee for deals planned by Kamaz, which exceed 50 mln euro at the first stage. After that we are getting to, in fact, we’ve already started Senegal-based Kamaz assembly plant engineering," he said.