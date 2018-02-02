Eurasian Economic Union prime ministers sign agreement on goods marking

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) signed an agreement on marking of goods by identification devices in the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed after the meeting of prime ministers.

The regulation on development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and programs in the financial sphere was also approved.

The decree on macroeconomic situation in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union and proposals on support of sustainable economic development was signed after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Among the signed documents is a decree on joint projects of the agro-industrial sector development and the balance of demand and offer of EAEU countries on agricultural produce, foods, flax fiber, rawhide, cotton fiber and wool.