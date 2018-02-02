Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Eurasian Economic Union prime ministers sign agreement on goods marking

Business & Economy
February 02, 17:41 UTC+3 ALMATY

The regulation on development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and programs in the financial sphere was also approved

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) signed an agreement on marking of goods by identification devices in the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed after the meeting of prime ministers.

Read also

Russia’s PM urges to mark all goods in Eurasian Economic Union's territory

Russian PM urges Eurasian Economic Union to outline common approach to cryptocurrencies

Putin urges digital economy development within Eurasian Economic Union

Russia works on creating single digital platform within Eurasian Economic Union framework

The regulation on development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and programs in the financial sphere was also approved.

The decree on macroeconomic situation in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union and proposals on support of sustainable economic development was signed after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Among the signed documents is a decree on joint projects of the agro-industrial sector development and the balance of demand and offer of EAEU countries on agricultural produce, foods, flax fiber, rawhide, cotton fiber and wool.

