Russian PM urges Eurasian Economic Union to outline common approach to cryptocurrencies

ALMA ATA, February 2. /TASS/. It will not be right to focus only on national policy towards cryptocurrencies, there is a need for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members to adopt a common approach to this issue, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said addressing a forum dubbed Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.

"What do I have to say concerning cryptoassets? In any case, we should not be focused only on national policy. Our colleagues have just said that cryptocurrencies could be used for payments. Let us pay serious attention to it as our economies are far too closely linked," Medvedev said. "It will be impossible to implement these principles in one country, we should bring our approaches closer together at the Union level," he stressed.

According to Medvedev, ideally, international conventions on cryptocurrencies should be drawn up. "Otherwise it all will go in other direction and will not be totally legal," the Russian prime minister pointed out.

He emphasized the need to synchronize the efforts that the EAEU member states had been making in that field.