Russia works on creating single digital platform within Eurasian Economic Union framework

Business & Economy
January 11, 21:26 UTC+3

The president noted that such platforms are developed in the United States and in Europe

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia is working on development of a single digital platform within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Read also
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says

"These platforms are developed in the United States and a single European platform is built up in Europe. We are essentially working now on creation of such a single platform within the Eurasian Economic Union. We can do this and do it on a fair basis, sharing risks and areas of operations among all participants, so that we would not be slaves of any already available platforms but would create our own one," the president said.

The digital economy’s sphere is so diverse that each and every area of its activity requires particular attention, Putin said. At the same time, application of digital technologies in the industry is the deepest one, the president noted.

Eurasian Economic Union
Persons
Vladimir Putin
