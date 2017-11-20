Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says

BAKU, November 20. /TASS/. A multitude of countries are queueing up for making a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the students of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Academy on Monday.

"There is a multitude of countries willing to make agreements on a free trade zone," he said, adding that the European Union (EU) "feels embarrassed to establish ties with the EAEU." "They punish themselves, but we do not benefit from it either," Russia's top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, "it is important not to create private clubs and to try and compete with others," as it will "increase fragmentation of trade relations."