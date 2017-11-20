Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says

Business & Economy
November 20, 11:25 UTC+3

The European Union "feels embarrassed to establish ties with the EAEU," according to Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© AP Photo

Read also

Eurasian Economic Union close to signing free trade zone agreement with China

Putin ratifies agreement on Eurasian Economic Union customs code

Greater Eurasian Partnership project open to new participants — Putin

Egypt interested in signing free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

Russia, Israel urge to speed up launch of free trade zone with Eurasian Economic Union

BAKU, November 20. /TASS/. A multitude of countries are queueing up for making a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the students of Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Academy on Monday.

"There is a multitude of countries willing to make agreements on a free trade zone," he said, adding that the European Union (EU) "feels embarrassed to establish ties with the EAEU." "They punish themselves, but we do not benefit from it either," Russia's top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, "it is important not to create private clubs and to try and compete with others," as it will "increase fragmentation of trade relations."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
2
Russia warns against coddling terrorists to achieve short-term goals — Lavrov
3
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
4
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
5
Russia’s FSB creates database on foreign terrorists
6
Top diplomat says NATO’s allegations about Zapad-2017 drills turn out to be false
7
Nuclear energy for the Arctic: Solutions from Russian engineers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама