Russia sees 18% surge in 2017 luxury car sales

Business & Economy
January 30, 18:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sales of upmarket cars in Russia increased by 18% in 2017 compared with 2016

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Sales of upmarket cars in Russia increased by 18% in 2017 compared with 2016, Autostat analytical agency said Tuesday.

"Russia’s market of new light cars of Luxury segment totaled 1,440 units in 2017, an 18% increase compared with the previous year (1,225 units)," the agency said.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class occupied more than 45% of the country’s luxury car segment in the period. It was followed by Maserati and Bentley, as well as Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Moscow and its surrounding suburbs represented around 70% of the total volume of the Russian luxury car market last year, with a tally of 970 cars sold. Residents of St. Petersburg bought 115 upmarket cars.

