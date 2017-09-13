Back to Main page
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts

Business & Economy
September 13, 15:24 UTC+3

The Frankfurt auto show is underway in Germany

Ferrari vice president Enrico Galliera presents the new Ferrari Portofino at Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
Ferrari vice president Enrico Galliera presents the new Ferrari Portofino at Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
Ferrari vice president Enrico Galliera presents the new Ferrari Portofino at Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
© Arne Dedert/dpa via AP
Audi R8 V10 plus
Audi R8 V10 plus
Audi R8 V10 plus
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Visitors stand next to a Smart 'Vision EQ'
Visitors stand next to a Smart 'Vision EQ'
Visitors stand next to a Smart 'Vision EQ'
© Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton leaves the Mercedes-AMG Project One hyper car after driving it onto the stage
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton leaves the Mercedes-AMG Project One hyper car after driving it onto the stage
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton leaves the Mercedes-AMG Project One hyper car after driving it onto the stage
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-AMG Project One
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Borgward Isabella Concept car
Borgward Isabella Concept car
Borgward Isabella Concept car
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
A hostess stands beside a sports car at the International Frankfurt Motor Show
A hostess stands beside a sports car at the International Frankfurt Motor Show
A hostess stands beside a sports car at the International Frankfurt Motor Show
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Lexus LS
Lexus LS
Lexus LS
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
The BMW board of directors at the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
The BMW board of directors at the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
The BMW board of directors at the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Germany
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Visitors surround a BMW Concept Z4
Visitors surround a BMW Concept Z4
Visitors surround a BMW Concept Z4
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
The chassis of an Audi A8 plug-in-hybrid
The chassis of an Audi A8 plug-in-hybrid
The chassis of an Audi A8 plug-in-hybrid
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
An electric Volkswagen Buzz concept car
An electric Volkswagen Buzz concept car
An electric Volkswagen Buzz concept car
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Renault R.S. 2027 Vision
Renault R.S. 2027 Vision
Renault R.S. 2027 Vision
© Uli Deck/dpa via AP
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche walks past a Mercedes S560 4Matic Coupe
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche walks past a Mercedes S560 4Matic Coupe
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche walks past a Mercedes S560 4Matic Coupe
© Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP
Kia Stonic
Kia Stonic
Kia Stonic
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
An Audi Aicon concept car
An Audi Aicon concept car
An Audi Aicon concept car
© AP Photo/Martin Meissner
The International Frankfurt auto show in Germany runs through September 24. It is the biggest event of its kind in the world, where the car brands show off their latest models and outline their plans for the future. Best cars and concepts of the 2017 Frankfurt auto show - in this gallery by TASS.

