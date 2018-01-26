Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Total eyes developing business in Russia

Business & Economy
January 26, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Total has already invested over 9 bln euro in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Energy says

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. France’s oil and gas major Total continues showing interest in development of the business in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Energy said on Friday after the meeting between Minister Alexander Novak and General Director of Total EP Russia Arnaud Le Foll.

"The interest of Total in developing the business in Russia was noted: Total has already invested over 9 bln euro in Russia," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere during talks, particularly within the framework of the Yamal LNG project and development of Termokarstovoe and Kharyaga fields.

