Russia to focus on technology agenda at Davos Forum — economy minister

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia will focus on the technology agenda within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos this year and participation in a number of new technology development project will be announced at the event, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Friday.

"Certainly, we will increase Russia’s role - participation of Russia in certain projects related to development of new technologies will be announced during Davos," the minister said.

Budget surplus and replenishment of reserves are expected this year and the financial component of the forum is not so pressing for Russia now, Oreshkin said. "The financial component of the Davos Forum is not of much importance for Russia now. The technology component is more important. That’s why leading technology companies of the globe are present here and trends in public administration and in technologies development are discussed. Therefore, I believe this will be the key component for Russia. There will be a lot of meetings and various events, where we will discuss the latest technology changes across the globe," he added.

The 48th World Economic Forum will be held in Switzerland’s Davos from January 23 to 26, with the fourth industrial revolution being its key topic.