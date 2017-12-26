Deputy PM Dvorkovich to head Russia’s delegation at Davos forum

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich will head the Russian government delegation to the 48th World Economic Forum on January 23-26 in Swiss Davos, Roscongress reported Tuesday.

The Davos forum will be attended by federal ministers and representatives of the state and business. The key international consultative platform will host discussions on the contemporary global challenges, the future of politics, economics, and digital technologies. Within the framework of the Russian agenda, the development of industry and public-private partnership is planned for discussion.

"Throughout the entire duration of the forum in the Swiss Alps, the official Russian residence, the Russia House, will operate. The House will unite the leaders of the business community, well-known politicians, economists, together with scientists and various artists. The residence is going to have a busy business and cultural program, an organized space for meetings and negotiations," the report said.

The main goal of the Russia House is to demonstrate Russia’s openness to dialogue and collaboration to achieve overall business success, Roscongress Foundation, which is the organizer of the Russian residence and Russia’s largest operator of convention and exhibition events, said.

Earlier Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov met with Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, to discuss the results of the ‘Future of Industry in Russia’ project, one of the 14 initiatives on which experts of the World Economic Forum work. The parties reviewed the results of the work already done and discussed possible options for public-private partnership programs that could contribute to the development of Russian industry, the report said.