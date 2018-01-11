Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia House in Davos to organize discussions on IT technologies, relations with US

January 11, 2:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Day one at Russia House will be dedicated to IT-technologies, from blockchain and financial technologies to cybersecurity and smart city technologies

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Information technologies, energy matters and relations with the United States will top the business program of Russia House, Russia’s official residence at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos to be held on January 23-26, Roscongress Foundation, a major Russian business forum operator, said on Wednesday.

Thus, according to Roscongress’ press release, day one at Russia House will be dedicated to IT-technologies, from blockchain and financial technologies to cybersecurity and smart city technologies. Participants will include Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov, President of ER-Telecom Andrei Kuzyayev and Kaspersky Lab Director General Yevgeny Kaspersky.

On day two, CEOs of international energy companies will hold a roundtable meeting to discuss Russia’s competitive edges on the global energy market. Participants will include Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson, Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, dsecretary of the Indian industry and trade ministry’s industrial policy department Ramesh Abishek, ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, and others.

On January 25, Russia House will organize a meeting dedicated to Russia-US bilateral relations.

TASS will be Russia House’s general information partner. TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov will take part in a panel discussion on impacts of fake news.

