Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization

Business & Economy
January 17, 16:48 UTC+3 MURMANSK

Nornickel will invest in Kola MMC's container facility

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, January 17. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) invested 100 million rubles ($1.7 million) in modernization of the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s (Kola MMC) container facility to optimize the products’ uploading there, Kola MMC’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Nornickel’s investments in the project are about 100 million rubles," the company said.

Read also

Nornickel cuts impact on Arctic environment by implementation of modernization projects

Nornickel modernizes control system at enrichment factory in the North

Nornickel invests in reconstruction of Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company

Nornickel's investments in social projects in 2018 to remain at current year level

This facility is of top importance for the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company. It is used in shipment of end-products (nickel and copper) to consumers, as well as in receiving large cargoes - mostly, production equipment. The facility’s reconstruction was caused first of all by the growing outputs of nickel in Monchegorsk (Murmansk Region) - the growth at Kola MMC over past two years made more than 30%.

However, the processing of containers remained at the earlier level. The modernization will increase by four times the number of railway platforms served at a time - up to 20 platforms. Thus, the modernization will save time and will also allow to cut by four times use of the maneuver locomotives in platforms’ shunting.

The Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company is a leading production complex in the Murmansk Region - a major producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic metals. The company is the world’s biggest nickel refining enterprise and Russia’s only producer of electrolytic cobalt of highest grades. Kola MMC produces 39% of nickel and 42% of cobalt the Norilsk Nickel Company produces. The products are supplied to the domestic market and exported to European countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
2
ISS orbit raised by 400 meters
3
Last year's mortality in Russia down among all age groups — health minister
4
EU needs to mend relations with Russia — Bulgarian PM
5
Ukraine parliament rejects amendment on breaking off diplomatic ties with Russia
6
Bitcoin exchange rate down more than 25%
7
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама