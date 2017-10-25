Nornickel invests in reconstruction of Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company

MURMANSK, October 25. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest in modernization of a substation at the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC) more than 130 million rubles ($2.3 million). The work is due to finish in 2019, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

"Nornickel improves reliable electricity supplies to the industrial facilities in Zapolyarny," the company's statement reads. "On October 25, at Kola MMC began reconstruction of the substation 15, which supplies energy to the pump station of the enrichment factory's tailing division."

"Nornickel will invest in the project more than 130 million rubles, and the works are due to be completed in 2019," the press service said.

The substation, the company continued, has been working for more than 50 years, and its equipment is outdated. "Besides, necessary spare parts and blocks are not produced any longer, thus the risk of emergency situations has grown."

During the works, all outdated equipment will be replaced, and the facility would be controlled remotely. "Substation 15 will secure smooth electricity supplies to the pumping station and will guarantee stable and smooth work of the tailing complex, thus of the entire enrichment factory," the press service said.

Kola MMC is a leading industrial complex in the Murmansk region and is a leading producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic ones, in Russia. Kola MMC produces 39% of nickel and 42% of cobalt the Norilsk Nickel Company produces. The metals are supplied both to the domestic market and exported to European countries.