Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nornickel invests in reconstruction of Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company

Business & Economy
October 25, 17:38 UTC+3 MURMANSK

During the works, all outdated equipment will be replaced

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, October 25. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest in modernization of a substation at the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC) more than 130 million rubles ($2.3 million). The work is due to finish in 2019, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

"Nornickel improves reliable electricity supplies to the industrial facilities in Zapolyarny," the company's statement reads. "On October 25, at Kola MMC began reconstruction of the substation 15, which supplies energy to the pump station of the enrichment factory's tailing division."

Read also

Russia's Norilsk Nickel to invest $14 mln into machinery upgrade of Arctic mine

"Nornickel will invest in the project more than 130 million rubles, and the works are due to be completed in 2019," the press service said.

The substation, the company continued, has been working for more than 50 years, and its equipment is outdated. "Besides, necessary spare parts and blocks are not produced any longer, thus the risk of emergency situations has grown."

During the works, all outdated equipment will be replaced, and the facility would be controlled remotely. "Substation 15 will secure smooth electricity supplies to the pumping station and will guarantee stable and smooth work of the tailing complex, thus of the entire enrichment factory," the press service said.

Kola MMC is a leading industrial complex in the Murmansk region and is a leading producer of non-ferrous metals, including strategic ones, in Russia. Kola MMC produces 39% of nickel and 42% of cobalt the Norilsk Nickel Company produces. The metals are supplied both to the domestic market and exported to European countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
2
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassador
3
Russia’s Il-76 transport aircraft showcase super-maneuverable 'Afghan landings' in drills
4
Russia’s National Guard to form maritime brigade
5
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
6
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany ties
7
US Congress committee set to hear Kaspersky’s testimony, but date not set yet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама