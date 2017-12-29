Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nornickel’s 1,500 employees to work for new company

Business & Economy
December 29, 19:14 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Nornickel hopes organization of a separate enterprise will help in attracting investments in the Medvezhiy Ruchey’s development, where the ore has high grades of the platinum-group metals

KRASNOYARSK, December 29. /TASS/. More than 1,500 employees of Nornickel’s polar branch will be working from January 1, 2018, at the Medvezhiy Ruchey subsidiary. Nornickel began organizing the new subsidiary in 2017.

The Medvezhiy Ruchey unites an open pit and an underground mine, the Lebyazhye tailing dump, the Norilsk processing plant and necessary infrastructures. In summer 2017, Nornickel’s license on geological exploration and mining was formally granted to Medvezhiy Ruchey.

"More than 1,500 will be employed with Medvezhiy Ruchey," Nornickel’s press service said. The employees will keep the wages, bonuses, salaries and benefits.

Nornickel’s Director of the Polar Division Alexander Rumin told reporters earlier that the company had completed the first stage. In 2018, it will develop the Medvezhiy Ruchey open pit, and from 2019 it will begin the process of construction and expanding. By 2022, the open pit’s capacity will grow from 200,000 tonnes to four million tonnes, and the mine’s capacity by 2023 - from 1.2 to 2 million tonnes.

Nornickel hopes organization of a separate enterprise will help in attracting investments in the Medvezhiy Ruchey’s development, where the ore has high grades of the platinum-group metals. The necessary investments are estimated at one billion dollars.

