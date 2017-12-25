Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sistema shares grow by more than 24% after amicable agreement with Rosneft

Business & Economy
December 25, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Rosneft and Sistema, after repaying the debt, pledge to abandon further mutual claims

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Shares of Sistema on the Moscow Exchange soared by 24.6% to 14.1 rubles per share on Monday after the company reached a settlement agreement with Rosneft.

The shares of Detsky Mir and MTS controlled by Sistema also increased on the Moscow Exchange. Thus, Detsky Mir shares went up by 6.8% to 98 rubles per share, and MTS shares - by 7.7% to 292.2 rubles per share.

Read also

Sistema to pay $1.7 bln under settlement with Rosneft — company

Bashkortostan to withdraw lawsuit against Sistema — Deputy PM

RDIF welcomes Sistema-Bashneft settlement as 'positive market signal'

Sistema to pay $1.7 bln to Rosneft

In August, the Arbitration Court of Bashkortostan partially satisfied Rosneft claim to Sistema, having decided to recover 136.3 bln rubles ($2.3 bln) from the corporation. However, the parties filed appeals. Rosneft insisted on full satisfaction of its claims at 170.6 bln rubles ($2.9 bln). Such losses, according to Rosneft, were due to reorganization of Bashneft assets by Sistema in 2014.

On December 18, the Arbitration Court of Appeal of Chelyabinsk left unchanged the decision of the Bashkortostan Arbitration Court. The parties also filed other claims.

Rosneft and Bashneft then reached amicable agreement with Sistema and Sistema Invest. In particular, the parties agreed that Sistema would pay Bashneft 100 bln rubles ($1.72 bln). Final settlements must be completed by March 30, 2018, after which the parties will renounce mutual claims.

Rosneft agreed on reducing the amount of claims to Sistema and Sistema-Invest from 136.3 bln rubles ($2.3 bln) to 100 bln rubles ($1.72 bln), as it received information about possible bankruptcy of Sistema in the event of recovery of the full amount, Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told TASS.

Sistema is going to raise funds to compensate Bashneft losses with the assistance of Sberbank and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which since November 29 has been an intermediary in the dispute between the companies.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Rosneft and Sistema, after repaying the debt, pledge to abandon further mutual claims.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
4
Situation in Afghanistan would be worse without US troops, Putin points out
5
Russia, OPEC to rein in growth of oil price within $70 per barrel in 2018
6
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
7
Russia’s law on NGOs acting as foreign agents may be improved - Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама