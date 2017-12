MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Authorities of the Republic of Bashkortostan are positive on the agreement reached for settlement of the conflict between Bashneft and Sistema. The action filed by the republican Ministry of Land and Property against Sistema will be withdrawn, Deputy Prime Minister of Bashkortostan Evgeniy Guryev told TASS on Friday.

"The Republic of Bashkortostan positively estimates ongoing processes. The lawsuit of the Ministry of Land and Property will be withdrawn according to terms of the settlement," Guryev said.

It was reported earlier today that Rosneft and Bashneft reached the settlement with Sistema and Sistema Invest. According to terms of the settlement, respondents undertake to reimburse Bashneft for damages inflicted to it in the amount of 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln). Respondents will raise funds to compensate damages with assistance of the RDIF and Sberbank.