MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is positive on the upward trend in the trade turnover with Russia and seeks to boosts exports, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday at a press conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I’m delighted that trade in spite of difficulties, in spite of the sanctions regime, is increasing. We certainly want to see more of that," Johnson said.

"I think we export about 5 million pounds’ worth to Russia at the moment and it’s good news that Russian customers are now buying loads of British things, from crisps to Bentleys, and I would in no way discourage that," he added.