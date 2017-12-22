Johnson says UK, Russia could cooperate on Iran, North Korea, Syria

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia and the United Kingdom could find possibilities for cooperation on issues such as the Iran nuclear deal, the North Korea crisis and the Syrian conflict, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

"I think we can find possibilities for cooperation on issues where we have substantial interests in common, such as Iran, and the need to continue with the Iran nuclear deal, such as the imperative to stop the North Koreans acquiring a nuclear weapon and the need to progress the future for the people of Syria," he said.