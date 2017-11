MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. General director of the Yandex internet company in Russia Alexander Shulgin is leaving the company, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company’s CFO Greg Abovsky is to take over Shulgin as general director from December 1, 2017.

He will also continue working as CFO.

"Arkady Volozh will remain the head of the Yandex group of companies," according to the statement.