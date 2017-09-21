Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020s

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will hardly ever replace human intelligence, but machine intelligence will find way into many objects that surround us in the years to come, Yandex members told Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the technology company’s office on Thursday.

Putin was concerned about when artificial intelligence will "consume" the human one. "I hope it will never happen," Yandex Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh answered.

However, according to Volozh’s forecasts, in the years to come "artificial intelligence will be everywhere, in everything that surrounds us, but it will be scarce, and we won’t pay attention to it."

Speaking about the next industrial revolution that, according to Yandex’s forecasts, will occur in the 2020s, the company’s head noted that Russia, no doubt, would be one of its centers.

"Centers for the next industrial revolution will be in Seattle, Silicon Valley, possibly in China and South Korea and, for sure, in our country: we can do everything in this area. We hope that we, as both the country and the company, will lead in this area," Volozh said during the president’s tour in the Yandex office.

The head of state was told about the Yandex educational project, Yandex.Lyceum, that prepares programmers within school education and then provides opportunities for study to achieve a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree.

The head of state was also briefed on the Yandex. Health project. This is a mobile platform for online consultations with medics. The project designers told Putin that the service provides a response from a medical expert any time of the day on any question and can also be used by people with hearing or voice problems.

The service designers expect that after processing enough data, this app will make it possible to streamline both routine work and medics themselves, because it will be possible to replace them with artificial intelligence at some phases of treatment.