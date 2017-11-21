Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian tourism agency’s chief sees no obstacles for fostering travel to North Korea

Business & Economy
November 21, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tourism is beyond politics, Oleg Safonov said

Share
1 pages in this article
A visitor stands near a tourist attraction in the tourist center in Mount Kumgang in North Korea

A visitor stands near a tourist attraction in the tourist center in Mount Kumgang in North Korea

© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s federal tourism agency Oleg Safonov does not see any difficulties in advancing tourism between Russia and North Korea despite sanctions against Pyongyang.

Political factors won’t affect this sector, he said on the sidelines of the All-Russian Youth Forum of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

"I say let’s develop this, why not?" Safonov said. "Tourism is beyond politics. This is a generally recognized approach. I don’t see any problems here."

Read also

Russian lawmakers may pay ‘friendly’ visit to North Korea

North Korea’s parliament invites State Duma members to visit Pyongyang

Russian top senator stresses inadmissibility of hostile rhetoric against North Korea

Russia denounces North Korea’s actions to develop nuclear program

Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

In September, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution slapping new sanctions on Pyongyang. The decision places restrictions on supplies of petroleum products to North Korea and sets limits on crude oil (the amount should not exceed the level over the past 12 months). North Korea also cannot buy condensates and natural gas liquids, nor sell textiles.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree slapping sanctions on North Korea to implement the UN Security Council’s resolution. The directive suspends scientific and technical cooperation with North Korean individuals.

Cooperation is allowed in nuclear science and equipment, aerospace machine building, aviation equipment and advanced manufacturing technologies and techniques only if this does not contribute to developing Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Putin also ordered the revocation of licenses from vessels in Russia linked to furthering North Korea’s nuclear program and banned these ships from entering Russia’s ports, with exceptions made for emergencies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s government troops control nearly 98% of territory — Putin
2
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
3
Farnborough organizers prohibit Russia from displaying military products
4
Putin and Assad meet in Sochi
5
Active phase of Syria military operation nears end — General Staff
6
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
7
Trade turnover between Russia and Czech Republic up more than 40%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама