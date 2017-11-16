Russian lawmakers may pay ‘friendly’ visit to North Korea

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A parliamentary delegation of Russia’s lower house, the State Duma, may visit North Korea on November 27-December 1, a coordinator of the deputy group for ties with North Korea’s parliament told TASS.

"The preliminary date of this visit is November 27-December 1," said Kazbek Taysayev, an MP from the Communist Party, who is expected to lead the delegation.

The representatives of all factions will join the delegation, he said. "This will be a trip in the framework of the "group of friendship."

Some four or five lawmakers from each faction will be part of the group.

This will be the first parliamentary visit to North Korea in this format "over the past 25 years," he said.