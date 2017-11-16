Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmakers may pay ‘friendly’ visit to North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 10:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This will be the first parliamentary visit to North Korea in this format over the past 25 years, according to a coordinator of the deputy group for ties with North Korea’s parliament

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A parliamentary delegation of Russia’s lower house, the State Duma, may visit North Korea on November 27-December 1, a coordinator of the deputy group for ties with North Korea’s parliament told TASS.

Read also

North Korea’s parliament invites State Duma members to visit Pyongyang

"The preliminary date of this visit is November 27-December 1," said Kazbek Taysayev, an MP from the Communist Party, who is expected to lead the delegation.

The representatives of all factions will join the delegation, he said. "This will be a trip in the framework of the "group of friendship."

Some four or five lawmakers from each faction will be part of the group.

This will be the first parliamentary visit to North Korea in this format "over the past 25 years," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian lawmakers may pay ‘friendly’ visit to North Korea
2
WADA Foundation Board refuses to reinstate Russian anti-doping agency
3
Russia's defense contractor reveals bulk of Arab states' order portfolio
4
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
5
Former German Chancellor accuses Kiev of war against Donbass
6
Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law
7
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince seeks more secular course, analyst says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама