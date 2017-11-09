Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. German concern Siemens is considering the possibility of supplying high-capacity gas turbines to Russian power facilities, despite the company tightening the rules of operation in the country after the situation with turbines in Crimea, Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov told reporters.

"Several companies are now holding large tenders with the same turbines, Siemens participates in these tenders," he said.

Cherezov noted that Siemens also showed interest in participating in the tender for supply of turbines to Taman TPP - the tender for construction will be announced in the near future.

"I know that they are interested," Cherezov said.