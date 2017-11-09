Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities

Business & Economy
November 09, 12:53 UTC+3

According to Russia's Energy Ministry, several companies are now holding tenders

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. German concern Siemens is considering the possibility of supplying high-capacity gas turbines to Russian power facilities, despite the company tightening the rules of operation in the country after the situation with turbines in Crimea, Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov told reporters.

Read also

Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — Kremlin

"Several companies are now holding large tenders with the same turbines, Siemens participates in these tenders," he said.

Cherezov noted that Siemens also showed interest in participating in the tender for supply of turbines to Taman TPP - the tender for construction will be announced in the near future.

"I know that they are interested," Cherezov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
3
French Total acquires Engie’s upstream LNG assets worth $1.5 bln
4
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide
5
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
6
Germany slams European Commission's plans to take control over Nord Stream 2 — media
7
Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама