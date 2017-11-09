Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities

Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'Press Review November 09, 13:00
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilitiesBusiness & Economy November 09, 12:53
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018Military & Defense November 09, 12:23
Russian Post searching for lucky winner of $8.5 mln lottery jackpotSociety & Culture November 09, 12:21
Blaze at Russia’s foreign intelligence headquarters in Moscow claims three livesSociety & Culture November 09, 11:19
Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyageMilitary & Defense November 09, 10:52
Full text of Vladimir Putin's article for APEC summitBusiness & Economy November 09, 10:42
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 10:17
Putin to hold talks with Kazakh counterpart on November 9Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 6:52
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. German concern Siemens is considering the possibility of supplying high-capacity gas turbines to Russian power facilities, despite the company tightening the rules of operation in the country after the situation with turbines in Crimea, Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov told reporters.
"Several companies are now holding large tenders with the same turbines, Siemens participates in these tenders," he said.
Cherezov noted that Siemens also showed interest in participating in the tender for supply of turbines to Taman TPP - the tender for construction will be announced in the near future.
"I know that they are interested," Cherezov said.