Brent oil price above $62 per barrel first time from July 2, 2015

Business & Economy
November 03, 21:56 UTC+3

Brent oil futures added 2.2%

© AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in January 2018 added 2.2% and climbed to $62.07 per barrel during the trading session on the London’s ICE on Friday, according to trading data.

Brent oil prices were above $62 a barrel last time on July 2, 2015.

Urals-Primorsk oil futures with settlement in December 2017 grew 0.75% on St. Petersburg’s SPIMEX to $57.97 per barrel.

