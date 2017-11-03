Brent oil price above $62 per barrel first time from July 2, 2015

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in January 2018 added 2.2% and climbed to $62.07 per barrel during the trading session on the London’s ICE on Friday, according to trading data.

Brent oil prices were above $62 a barrel last time on July 2, 2015.

Urals-Primorsk oil futures with settlement in December 2017 grew 0.75% on St. Petersburg’s SPIMEX to $57.97 per barrel.