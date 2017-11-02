Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi sovereign fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund eyeing new investment projects

Business & Economy
November 02, 11:53 UTC+3 RIYADH

In 2015, Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to establish a long-term strategic partnership for joint investing in projects primarily on the Russian territory worth up to $10 bln

Share
1 pages in this article

RIYADH, November 2. /TASS/. Public Investment Fund (PIF), a Saudi sovereign fund, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are considering investments in more than 20 projects worth over $10 bln, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the two countries’ businessmen on Thursday.

"More than 20 projects worth over $10 bln are being considered now. Those are sectors of consumption, real estate, infrastructure, agriculture, oil and gas sector," he said.

Read also
Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud

Saudi Crown Prince discusses investments in Russia with RDIF director

In 2015, RDIF and Saudi Arabia’s PIF signed an agreement to establish a long-term strategic partnership for joint investing in projects primarily on the Russian territory worth up to $10 bln.

According to Novak, as of now more than $1 bln has been invested in nine joint projects.

The RDIF, established in June 2011, is Russia's sovereign investment fund with $10 bln of reserved capital under management. The fund invests directly in leading and promising Russian companies jointly with major global investors. It has already attracted more than $30 bln worth of foreign capital to the Russian economy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
3
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
4
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
5
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senator
6
Moscow vows to do its utmost to find out truth about Syria’s Khan Shaykhun incident
7
Russian aviation watchdog’s chief says too early to resume flights to Egypt
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама