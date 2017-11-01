Back to Main page
International seminar on climate change begins in northern Siberia

Business & Economy
November 01, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Every year, Yamal is promoting itself on the international arena as an important center for scientific and humanitarian cooperation in the Arctic

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia, the UK, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the Czech Republic will participate in a seminar, organized by the Siberian Environmental Change Network (SecNet), in Salekhard (the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District), the region’s Department of Sciences and Innovations said on Wednesday.

"SecNet’s working seminar is organized by the District’s government jointly with the Tomsk State University, with support from the UK Science and Innovation Network in Russia (SIN Russia)," the department said in a statement. "The scientists will discuss climate change and extreme weather conditions."

Every year, Yamal is promoting itself on the international arena as an important center for scientific and humanitarian cooperation in the Arctic, Yama’s Deputy Governor, head of the international affairs department, Alexander Mazharov said.

"Head of Yamal’s department for sciences and innovations Alexey Titovsky has informed the seminar participants about major scientific projects, in which the Arctic region is participating," the department said. "The District is a party to the international scientific project on monitoring of the permafrost (CALM - the Circumpolar Active Layer Monitoring Network), it is a member of the network for observing the environment and climate under the Pan-Eurasian Experiment project."

Besides, the department continued, Professor of the Tomsk State University Doctor of Biological Sciences Sergei Kirpotin made a presentation of the international network for Siberia’s ecological changes - SecNet, which covered the Siberian regions from the south to the north.

"During work on this project, scientists cooperate closely with the indigenous peoples of the Siberian regions," the department said. "At the seminar in Salekhard, representatives of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples are among important guests."

The seminar will continue working to November 4, the department added.

The Circumpolar Active Layer Monitoring (CALM) program observes the response of the active layer and near-surface permafrost to climate change over long (multi-decadal) time scales.

PEEX "Pan-Eurasian Experiment" study is a multidisciplinary climate change, air quality, environment and research infrastructure program focused on the Northern Eurasian particularly arctic and boreal regions.

